SunMed Growers
Hurkle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 7%CBD 7%
Hurkle effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!