SunMed Growers
Jack The Ripper Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Jack the Ripper effects
Reported by real people like you
342 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
