Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SunMed Growers

SunMed Growers

Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Kaboom effects

Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!