About this product
0.5g 2-pack
THCA 24.13%
Total Terpenes 1.11%
THCA 24.13%
Total Terpenes 1.11%
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
177 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.