About this product
3.5g - Hybrid - Flower
THCA: 26.2%
Total Terpenes: 1.3%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
THCA: 26.2%
Total Terpenes: 1.3%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
About this strain
Milk and Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.