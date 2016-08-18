SunMed Growers
Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Sunshine #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
