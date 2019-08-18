About this product
1.0g - Live Resin Batter- Sativa
Total Cannabinoids 87.3%
Total Terpenes 7.1%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.
East Coast Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Labs
