About this product
0.5g Live Resin Batter
Total Cannabinoids 85.5%
Total Terpenes 7.9%
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!