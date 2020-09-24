About this product
0.6g 2-pack - Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids 42.7%
Total Terpenes 0.9%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Labs
