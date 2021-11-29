About this product
1.0g
Total Cannabinoids 78.12%
Total Terpenes 9.63%
About this strain
Rosetta Stone effects
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Anorexia
20% of people say it helps with anorexia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!