About this product
0.5g Hybrid Live Resin Cartridge
Total Cannabinoids 82.87%
Terpenes 8.31%
About this strain
This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.
Space Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!