0.5g
Total Cannabinoids 83.70%
Total Terpenes 15.97%
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
69 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
24% | high
0% | very low
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!