About this product
0.5g Live Resin Batter
Total Cannabinoids 86.3%
Total Terpenes 5.7%
Total Cannabinoids 86.3%
Total Terpenes 5.7%
About this strain
Wedding Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!