About this product
Our chews are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Sunnyside* chews were created to help elevate it. Orange chews may provide a balanced effect and are recommended for daytime or nighttime use. Remember to start low, go slow.
*Individual results may vary
Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.
*Individual results may vary
Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunnyside* Chews
Our chews are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Sunnyside* chews were created to help elevate it. Our Chews may provide a relaxing effect and are recommended for daytime or nighttime use. Remember to start low, go slow.”