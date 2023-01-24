About this product
Our chews are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Sunnyside* chews were created to help elevate it. Sour Pink Grapefruit chews may provide relaxing effects and are recommended for nighttime use. Remember to start low, go slow.
*Individual results may vary
Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.
10mg per chew, 1x per day = 10mg daily
Price per 30-day supply: $75
Price per 50-day supply: $125
Price per 70-day supply: $175
About this brand
Sunnyside*
Our Chews and Mints are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Sunnyside* Chews and Mints were created to help elevate it. Our Chews and Mints may provide a relaxing effect and are recommended for daytime or nighttime use.
*Remember to start low, go slow.*
