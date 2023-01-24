Our chews are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Sunnyside* chews were created to help elevate it. Sour Pink Grapefruit chews may provide relaxing effects and are recommended for nighttime use. Remember to start low, go slow.

--

*Individual results may vary

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.

--

10mg per chew, 1x per day = 10mg daily

Price per 30-day supply: $75

Price per 50-day supply: $125

Price per 70-day supply: $175