Total Cannabinoids: 28% THC: 24%



Total Terpenes: 3.5%, Caryophyllene 1.5 %, Myrcene 0.7 %, Humulene 0.5%, Bisabolol .2 %, Limonene 0.2 %



Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Sweet, Herbal, Nutty, Vanilla



Sensation: Relaxed, Relieved, Uplifted



Lineage: Razzleberry x Purple Panty Droppers

(Purple Panty Dropper BX8»»» Matanuska Mist x Oregon Grape x Purple Haze)

(Razzleberry Kush »»» Raspberry Kush x Purple Kush)



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company



Description: Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla. The Blueberry Muffin high is just as delectable as the taste, with full-bodied effects that are perfect for any indica or hybrid lover. It has long-lasting effects. This bud has dense and heavy forest green nugs with purplish undertones and dark orange hairs.

