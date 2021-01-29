About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 28% THC: 24%
Total Terpenes: 3.5%, Caryophyllene 1.5 %, Myrcene 0.7 %, Humulene 0.5%, Bisabolol .2 %, Limonene 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Sweet, Herbal, Nutty, Vanilla
Sensation: Relaxed, Relieved, Uplifted
Lineage: Razzleberry x Purple Panty Droppers
(Purple Panty Dropper BX8»»» Matanuska Mist x Oregon Grape x Purple Haze)
(Razzleberry Kush »»» Raspberry Kush x Purple Kush)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Description: Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla. The Blueberry Muffin high is just as delectable as the taste, with full-bodied effects that are perfect for any indica or hybrid lover. It has long-lasting effects. This bud has dense and heavy forest green nugs with purplish undertones and dark orange hairs.
Total Terpenes: 3.5%, Caryophyllene 1.5 %, Myrcene 0.7 %, Humulene 0.5%, Bisabolol .2 %, Limonene 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Sweet, Herbal, Nutty, Vanilla
Sensation: Relaxed, Relieved, Uplifted
Lineage: Razzleberry x Purple Panty Droppers
(Purple Panty Dropper BX8»»» Matanuska Mist x Oregon Grape x Purple Haze)
(Razzleberry Kush »»» Raspberry Kush x Purple Kush)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Description: Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla. The Blueberry Muffin high is just as delectable as the taste, with full-bodied effects that are perfect for any indica or hybrid lover. It has long-lasting effects. This bud has dense and heavy forest green nugs with purplish undertones and dark orange hairs.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
12% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service