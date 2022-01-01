Sour Hawaiian Haze presents a nice floral with distinct notes of sour grapefruit and passionfruit.



Sour Hawaiian Haze's top terpenes:



Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.01%)



Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.68%)



alpha-pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.20%)



Total Terpene: 2.5 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.00% | Δ9 THC - 0.10% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



DCHaze “CC” x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds