About this product
Sour Hawaiian Haze presents a nice floral with distinct notes of sour grapefruit and passionfruit.
Sour Hawaiian Haze's top terpenes:
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.01%)
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.68%)
alpha-pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.20%)
Total Terpene: 2.5 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 18.00% | Δ9 THC - 0.10% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
DCHaze “CC” x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds
Sour Hawaiian Haze's top terpenes:
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.01%)
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.68%)
alpha-pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.20%)
Total Terpene: 2.5 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 18.00% | Δ9 THC - 0.10% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
DCHaze “CC” x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunset Lake CBD | Save 20% with code "Leafly"
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!