Sour Hawaiian Haze is one of the newest offerings from the kind breeders over at Oregon CBD Seeds. This new strain takes what you love about classic Hawaiian Haze— tropical tasting notes and a chill island vibe— and combines it with the gassy funk of Gorilla Glue #4. These pre-rolls are great for a nice midday break or an early evening smoke!



Sour Hawaiian Haze is a Sativa-dominant hemp hybrid that clocks in at a very respectable 18.0% total CBD. Our resident puffers say that if you’re looking for a tasty, terpene-filled smoke, you can’t go wrong with Sour Hawaiian Haze Pre Rolls. With a floral come on, the grapefruit finish on this flower really puts the sour in Sour Hawaiian Haze.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its flower and pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Sour Hawaiian Haze Pre Rolls present notes of sour grapefruit and passionfruit.



Sour Hawaiian Haze's top terpenes:



Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.01%)



Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.68%)



alpha-pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.20%)



Total Terpene: 2.5 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.00% | Δ9 THC - 0.10% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



DCHaze “CC” x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD Seeds