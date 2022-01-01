About this product
Sour Suver Haze presents sour lime and cinnamon notes.
Sour Suver Haze’s top terpenes:
Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene is responsible for beer's peppery aroma. (0.80%)
Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.49%)
beta-Caryophyllene - Found in cloves, hops, and rosemary. This terpene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.37%)
Total Terpene: 2.3 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 18.88% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.73% | CBD:THC Ratio 26:1
Genetics:
Suver8 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD
About this brand
Sunset Lake CBD
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!