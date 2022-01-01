A rising star in the Sunset Lake CBD's lineup— Sour Suver Haze. At 18.88%, Sour Suver Haze Pre Rolls will win you over the second you open the pouch.



Sour Suver Haze is a Sativa-dominant CBD hemp flower that’s great for a nice after-work smoke that can jazz you up for an evening of fun. Too many puffs and Sour Suver Haze can turn your night into Netflix and chill too— get that comfy chair ready.



Our resident puffers say that this Sour Suver Haze will greet you with a nice spicy hello, and leave with a tangy sour lime finish— an intriguing combination for sure.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its flower and pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Sour Suver Haze Pre Rolls really shine with sour lime and cinnamon notes.



Sour Suver Haze’s top terpenes:



Myrcene - Found in mango and hops, myrcene is responsible for beer's peppery aroma. (0.80%)



Terpinolene - Found in nutmeg and cumin, terpinolene is most often described as “fresh.” (0.49%)



beta-Caryophyllene - Found in cloves, hops, and rosemary. This terpene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.37%)



Total Terpene: 2.3 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.88% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.73% | CBD:THC Ratio 26:1



Genetics:



Suver8 x GG#4 CBD Conversion - Oregon CBD