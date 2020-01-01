Sunstone Cannabis Distribution

We offer a path for increased brand awareness and greater market presence, while improving revenue and creating growth opportunities for our retail and product partners.Sunstone provides its retailer partners with top quality cannabis and hemp products, bringing carefully crafted guidance for a superior path to success. Our business was born from the need sought by premier marijuana brands and retailers for an improved solution for sales, distribution, transportation, marketing & promotion. We help our brand partners achieve greater market penetration through a superior approach with high volume retailers (both stores and deliveries). ​ The products we represent are fully compliant and lawful, offering complete tax transparency, regulatory compliance, and ultimately, safety for our client retailers.