Cheese AutoFlower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This particular strain of Cheese cannabis seeds are auto flower and will produce buds automatically when the plant is ready in about 8-9 weeks. Cheese can be grown both indoors and outdoors will large yields. With its classic effects and high THC levels its no wonder Cheese has been a strain known around the world.
Cheese effects
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
