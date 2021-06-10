Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sunwest Genetics

Sunwest Genetics

Jack Herer Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

This award winning cannabis strain is the best of both worlds, cerebral elevation of sativas combined with the thick resin production of indicas.
Jack Herer is a near perfect balance of Sativa/Indica with productive and creative effects. It flowers in 7-10 weeks and is surprisingly easy to grow for a strain that has such benefits. Jack Herer is a strain that is bound to get any grower passionate about growing cannabis.

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!