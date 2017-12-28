Sunwest Genetics
Northern Light Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This strain grows with leaf that have multicolored purple hues resembling the Northern Lights. This particular strain provided by Sunwest Genetics is an autoflower which makes it so much easier to grow. The buds produced by Northern Lights (in about 8-9 weeks) are coated heavily in crystals. Northern Light is one of the parents to both Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze which speak to its great genetics.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!