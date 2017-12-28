About this product

This strain grows with leaf that have multicolored purple hues resembling the Northern Lights. This particular strain provided by Sunwest Genetics is an autoflower which makes it so much easier to grow. The buds produced by Northern Lights (in about 8-9 weeks) are coated heavily in crystals. Northern Light is one of the parents to both Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze which speak to its great genetics.