At SuperBaked, we believe that the ultimate state of existence is Harmony—within ourselves, with each other, and with nature. That core belief guides every decision we make. In psychology, the term cognitive dissonance is used to describe the feeling of uneasiness that we get when our actions conflict with our beliefs. In essence, cognitive dissonance is the polar opposite of harmony within oneself. It’s the feeling we get in our gut when the things that we do don’t mesh with the things that we believe. This conflict often arises in business. The inherent objective of all business is to maximize profits; there is no moral component. But as human beings with a desire to nurture positivity, compassion, and relationships built on trust, we are compelled to moderate that chief objective of business by making decisions based on their holistic impact on society and the natural world. That’s why we do things differently at SuperBaked. We believe that when we commit ourselves to taking our craft one step further, and conducting our business in a way that respects the sovereignty of people and nature, that we create something truly special. It resonates within us because it speaks to a foundational level of our being. We are reminded of simpler times, of our roots, of our ideals. We aspire to sustainability, which is the ability to do something indefinitely. Organically grown ingredients maintain the integrity of the soil so that its nutrient content is never depleted, retaining its ability to create life. Our natural extraction method produces a clean, solvent-free cannabis concentrate that rejuvenates the body and mind. Our business development approach is no different, cultivating relationships with people who believe that there is something more important than just facilitating a transaction. Whether we’re sourcing ingredients, baking, or closing a deal, our approach is the same. We aim for holistic, organic harmony in everything that we do. From seed to cookie…organically. Continue Reading: The SuperBaked Cookie