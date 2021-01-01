About this product

Nourishing and nutrient dense ingredients make for a delicious creamer that lends a subtle coconut flavor and natural sweetness. Made in Denver, Colorado.



3.3 ounce jar (25 servings)



500MG CBD PER JAR

20MG CBD PER SERVING



INGREDIENTS - Organic coconut milk powder (organic coconut milk, organic acacia fiber, organic tapioca maltodextrin), MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), organic turmeric, CBD, organic black pepper. Contains coconut.



PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS. NO ADDED SUGAR.



SUGGESTED USE - Adults mix 2 teaspoons into 8-12 ounces of tea or coffee. Sweeten as desired.



NITTY GIRTTY



We developed this creamer after a friend strongly suggested we add it to our lineup (HI J!) and it quickly became one of our favorite products. In case you're wondering: the turmeric flavor is not overpowering, though it is noticeable in things like coffee and tea. Each serving contains 200MG turmeric (one serving = two teaspoons).



HOW WE REALLY USE IT



For starters, we love mixing this creamer into tea and coffee (and recommend adding the creamer to the mug before the liquid) but we also love using it in turmeric overnight oats, adding it to smoothies, sprinkling it on top of almond butter toast, etc.



THE MORE YOU KNOW



Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.