Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mints is a cross of Animal Cookies pollen and a GSC x Blue Power mother. This cultivar is bright green with high amounts of trichomes and minty-gas flavors. You may expect an initial cerebral sensation leading to an overall calming of the body that could be best suited for anytime of day that you’re looking to relax.

Flavor/Aroma: Fuel, Menthol

Lineage: Animal Cookies x GSC x Blue Power

Reported Effects: Calm, Relaxed

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.