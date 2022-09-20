About this product
About this Strain
Runtz is a west coast favorite from the Cookies Family crossing Zkittles and Gelato producing dense colorful flowers coated in resin. This strain lives up to the hype, tasting and smelling like sugary grape candy.
About this Product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.
Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.