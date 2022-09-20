About this Strain

Runtz is a west coast favorite from the Cookies Family crossing Zkittles and Gelato producing dense colorful flowers coated in resin. This strain lives up to the hype, tasting and smelling like sugary grape candy.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.