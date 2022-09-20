About this Strain

Sour Diesel is believed to be a cross between Super Skunk x Chem ’91. This strain has a gassy flavor with lemons on the exhale. The aroma is similar filled with a skunky diesel fuel and a twist of lemons. Sour Diesel has uplifting cerebral effects that are invigorating, filled with euphoria and creativity helping you get the day started and stay focused. You may feel the uplifting effects while taking the edge off making this strain great for daytime use.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.