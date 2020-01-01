About Supreme OG Kush Superior kush for a Supreme high. Supreme OG Kush provides cannabis products that are a shelf above the rest. Whether a connoisseur of flower or extractions, Supreme OG Kush has a delicacy for you. Their flowers, Terp Sugar, and Sap concentrates are cultivated and produced with the most quality control, and supply an experience for every preference. With Supreme OG Kush, Michigan’s cannabis community has access to premium cannabis of the rarest generics, cultivated and extracted to perfection. For a superior smoking experience, choose Supreme OG Kush. Process It takes a lot to produce cannabis products that are a shelf above the rest. Superior quality begins at the farm, which is why Supreme OG Kush’s master grower meticulously nurtures every flower in their garden. During harvest, buds are carefully collected with some getting cured to perfection and others getting sent to their state-of-the-art extraction facility. Supreme OG Kush extractors then isolate the cannabinoids and terpenes locked inside the plant’s trichomes with a closed loop system. The final product renders remarkable purity, testing as low as 0 ppm residual solvents. Products Toke on the multiple award-winning cut of Supreme OG Kush. Earthy, lemon, and diesel notes collide to pack a delicious blend of ocean grown flavor and pungent fuel notes. The cultivar is Indica-dominant and true to its genetic makeup in effects. Every toke sends mild cerebral stimulation while the body-high washes over leaving users utterly relaxed and at ease. Experience the taste of superior cannabis elevated with Supreme OG Terp Sugar. Only Supreme OG Kush extract artists can do this strain justice, and they are proud to supply the isolated terpene signatures of this award-winner for your dabbing enjoyment. Supreme OG Sap is equally exquisite, offering the phenomenal ocean grown flavor and soothing body effects of the original strain in a golden viscous concentrate.