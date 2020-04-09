About this product
Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.
Strain name: Banana Mango
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tropical fruit and candy
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down.
Banana Mango effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.