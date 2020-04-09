If a hammock on the beach was a strain, this would be it. Banana Mango tastes exactly like the name suggests, packed with sweet mango, banana, and even hints of citrus flavors. But don’t kick off your shoes and get to napping just yet - Banana Mango packs plenty of creative energy to go with the relaxing body high.



Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.



Strain name: Banana Mango

Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Tropical fruit and candy