The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.



With a sweet and rich berry flavor, Blackberry Kush is a true Indica known for its strong relaxing and euphoric effects. This is the perfect strain for those looking to be couch-locked, in a happy, dream-like state while enjoying the lingering taste of blackberries and cream. Surplus is more than you’d expect. It’s great quality concentrate for an awesome price. No hype, just high.



Taste Profile: Hashy, sweet, earthy

