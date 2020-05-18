About this product
Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.
Leak resistant and clog free.
High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.
With a sweet and rich berry flavor, Blackberry Kush is a true Indica known for its strong relaxing and euphoric effects. This is the perfect strain for those looking to be couch-locked, in a happy, dream-like state while enjoying the lingering taste of blackberries and cream. Surplus is more than you’d expect. It’s great quality concentrate for an awesome price. No hype, just high.
Taste Profile: Hashy, sweet, earthy
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.