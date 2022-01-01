Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.



Blueberry bliss is the perfect couch companion, deliciously sweet and just right for relaxing your mind and body. This happy indica will melt your stress and mellow out your mind in a fruity haze - and it tastes so good you’ll be coming back for more.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet Blueberry



