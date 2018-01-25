The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.



A blend of earthy blueberries and nutty cookies resulting in a mouthwatering flavor that’s hard to stop vaping. Being a true, Indica dominant, hybrid, you’ll initially feel extremely relaxed before stress-free and creative thoughts begin to flow through your mind.



Taste Profile: A blend of earthy blueberries and nutty cookies resulting in a mouthwatering flavor that's hard to stop vaping.

Effect Profile: A hazy, Indica dominant, hybrid, you'll initially feel extremely relaxed before stress-free and creative thoughts begin to flow through your mind.

Perfect for: A painting party, Decorating, Cooking

Lineage: Blueberry Tahoe crossed with Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint strain



