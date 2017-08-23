About this product
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!