About this product
The offspring of two classic and potent strains, Dreamcake is a powerhouse in its own right. It produces an almost immediate dreamlike state by inducing full-body relaxation and placing your mind in euphoric bliss.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Cookies, Sweet
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxing
Lineage: Cross of Wedding Cake and Blue Dream
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Cookies, Sweet
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxing
Lineage: Cross of Wedding Cake and Blue Dream
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC