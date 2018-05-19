About this product
Sweet Grape packs unmistakable flavor with equally unmistakable relaxation - just what you’d expect from a juicy, couch-happy indica. Ease your stress, and let your mind roam free while you stay firmly planted in your couch, bed, or favorite spot in the sun.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet Grape
About this strain
Grape Crush (or Grapekrush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Crush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Crush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.
