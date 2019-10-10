About this product
Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.
Leak resistant and clog free.
High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.
Get things done with a smile on your face with the quintessential get-up-and-go Sativa strain. Green Crack offers an energetic, uplifting, and focused high through a tangy, tropical, flavor accompanied by delicious citrus notes. Surplus is more than you’d expect. It’s great quality concentrate for an awesome price. No hype, just high.
Taste Profile: Earthy, citrus, sweet
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.