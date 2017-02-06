You won’t be doing too much sleeping with Jamaican Dream. Instead, this energizing, spicy, pineapple citrus-flavored sativa will have you up and moving in no time. This is a great strain for getting your day started, but be prepared to have more focus than you thought imaginable. Get in a happy place and get things done.



Strain Type: Sativa



Taste Profile: Citrus, Pineapple, Spicy



Effect Profile: Energized, Thoughtful, Focused



Lineage: Exact origins unknown, rumored to come from Jamaican landrace strains.

