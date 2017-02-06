About this product
You won’t be doing too much sleeping with Jamaican Dream. Instead, this energizing, spicy, pineapple citrus-flavored sativa will have you up and moving in no time. This is a great strain for getting your day started, but be prepared to have more focus than you thought imaginable. Get in a happy place and get things done.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Pineapple, Spicy
Effect Profile: Energized, Thoughtful, Focused
Lineage: Exact origins unknown, rumored to come from Jamaican landrace strains.
About this strain
Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.
Jamaican Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.