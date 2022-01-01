Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.



A sweet, tangy taste of kiwi - no spoon required. Kiwi Blast is a bright and sunny treat that goes great with beautiful days and relaxing nights. This hybrid is a citrusy, fruity and versatile companion for all occasions, whether you’re enjoying the sunshine with friends or just flying solo.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet Kiwi

