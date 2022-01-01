About this product
Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.
A sweet, tangy taste of kiwi - no spoon required. Kiwi Blast is a bright and sunny treat that goes great with beautiful days and relaxing nights. This hybrid is a citrusy, fruity and versatile companion for all occasions, whether you’re enjoying the sunshine with friends or just flying solo.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet Kiwi
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.