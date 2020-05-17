About this product
Kush Mints is one of those strains that works well whenever you decide to enjoy it. It’s a balanced hybrid, relaxing you and focusing your thoughts in perfectly equal measure - and it tastes great too. Kush Mints tastes like clean mint with undertones of woody spice and a tiny bit of coffee, all the better for kicking back, easing your thoughts and lifting your mood.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Woody
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Bubba Kush and Animal Mints
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.