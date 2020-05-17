Kush Mints is one of those strains that works well whenever you decide to enjoy it. It’s a balanced hybrid, relaxing you and focusing your thoughts in perfectly equal measure - and it tastes great too. Kush Mints tastes like clean mint with undertones of woody spice and a tiny bit of coffee, all the better for kicking back, easing your thoughts and lifting your mood.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Woody



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy



Lineage: Cross between Bubba Kush and Animal Mints



