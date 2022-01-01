About this product
The VIBE Pod is here to elevate your life on the go. The Pod is paired with Surplus’s proprietary VIBE Battery, a CCELL powered auto-draw device that delivers a smooth, even draw, every single time. The magnetic connectors on the 1G POD makes it easy to snap in and out your favorite OG and Tropics strains. The perfect partner in crime for every after-hours adventure, your low-key bestie on the dance floor, your emotional support animal for all of life’s highs and lows…and even more highs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.