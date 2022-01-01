About this product
Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.
Enjoy a mouthwateringly sweet sativa that makes everything a bit more fun. Peaches ‘N Dream is a deliciously fruity, creamy companion for getting creative, or just adding a bit of sunshine to a slow day. Keep it peachy keen with Peaches ‘N Dream.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet Peach and Creamy Vanilla
Enjoy a mouthwateringly sweet sativa that makes everything a bit more fun. Peaches ‘N Dream is a deliciously fruity, creamy companion for getting creative, or just adding a bit of sunshine to a slow day. Keep it peachy keen with Peaches ‘N Dream.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet Peach and Creamy Vanilla
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.