Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.



Enjoy a mouthwateringly sweet sativa that makes everything a bit more fun. Peaches ‘N Dream is a deliciously fruity, creamy companion for getting creative, or just adding a bit of sunshine to a slow day. Keep it peachy keen with Peaches ‘N Dream.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet Peach and Creamy Vanilla



