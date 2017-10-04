Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.



If you like pina coladas, this is the perfect hybrid for you. Enjoy a multilayered blast of pineapple and coconut - the ultimate tropical companion for boosting your mood without going overboard. Take this versatile companion to the beach or to the living room, mornings, noons, and nights.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet Pineapple and Creamy Coconut



