About this product
If you like pina coladas, this is the perfect hybrid for you. Enjoy a multilayered blast of pineapple and coconut - the ultimate tropical companion for boosting your mood without going overboard. Take this versatile companion to the beach or to the living room, mornings, noons, and nights.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet Pineapple and Creamy Coconut
About this strain
Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
Pina Colada effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with