Pineapple AK sounds like something vicious, but this hybrid is a sweetheart. The flavor is pretty unique, smacking of sour pineapple and earthy diesel - but as soon as you taste it, it’s calming your mind and replacing those bad thoughts with nothing but happy energy. Once your mind gets lifted up, the rest of your body settles down in a tingly, comfy couch-lock. Pillow optional, but not required.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sour, Pineapple, Diesel
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Pineapple Express and AK
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.