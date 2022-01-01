Pineapple AK sounds like something vicious, but this hybrid is a sweetheart. The flavor is pretty unique, smacking of sour pineapple and earthy diesel - but as soon as you taste it, it’s calming your mind and replacing those bad thoughts with nothing but happy energy. Once your mind gets lifted up, the rest of your body settles down in a tingly, comfy couch-lock. Pillow optional, but not required.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Taste Profile: Sour, Pineapple, Diesel



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Pineapple Express and AK

