About this product

Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple.

Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.

Strain name: Pineapple Chunk
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Pineapple and Skunk

About this strain

Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.

About this brand

Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.

WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.

