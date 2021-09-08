About this product
The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.
Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.
Leak resistant and clog free.
High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.
The delicious and smooth grape flavor of a classic purple combined with the crisp tartness of lemonade, Purple Lemonade is great strain for a day of outdoor activities. You’ll feel uplifted and euphoric while enjoying waves of tranquility that won’t rob you of your motivation.
Taste Profile: The delicious and smooth grape flavor of a classic purple combined with the crisp tartness of lemonade.
Effect Profile: A great strain for a day of outdoor activities. You’ll feel uplifted and euphoric while enjoying waves of tranquility that won’t rob you of your motivation.
Lineage: Purple Urkle crossed with Lemonade Haze
About this strain
Purple Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC