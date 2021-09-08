The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.



The delicious and smooth grape flavor of a classic purple combined with the crisp tartness of lemonade, Purple Lemonade is great strain for a day of outdoor activities. You’ll feel uplifted and euphoric while enjoying waves of tranquility that won’t rob you of your motivation.



Lineage: Purple Urkle crossed with Lemonade Haze

