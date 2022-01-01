About this product
The World’s first functional cannabis drinks, made to help you get more. More time on the dance floor. More time on the pillow. A more forgiving recovery so you can do it all over again…
Taste Profile: Sparkling, light, and lemon-lime forward, kinda like a sport drink you may have heard of.
Description: Designed to repair, replenish and revive your body after a night well lived, (but maybe not well remembered). Packed with 20mg of fast-acting THC, 20mg of CBD, and replenishing electrolytes and vitamins.
Comes as a single 12oz can, with a re-sealable lid.
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
