The VIBE Pod is here to elevate your life on the go. The Pod is paired with Surplus’s proprietary VIBE Battery, a CCELL powered auto-draw device that delivers a smooth, even draw, every single time. The magnetic connectors on the 1G POD makes it easy to snap in and out your favorite OG and Tropics strains. The perfect partner in crime for every after-hours adventure, your low-key bestie on the dance floor, your emotional support animal for all of life’s highs and lows…and even more highs.



