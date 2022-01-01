Relax on the couch, you must. Skywalker OG is the perfect copilot on those days you just want to chill out on the couch with some music and movies. This indica-heavy hybrid has a complex flavor (like gas and spice all rolled up in one) and it melts you into your happy place with relaxation, euphoria, and a hearty hint of sleepiness. Say “Hello there,” to Skywalker OG, and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Taste Profile: Gassy, Spicy, Sweet



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Skywalker and OG Kush

