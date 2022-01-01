About this product
Relax on the couch, you must. Skywalker OG is the perfect copilot on those days you just want to chill out on the couch with some music and movies. This indica-heavy hybrid has a complex flavor (like gas and spice all rolled up in one) and it melts you into your happy place with relaxation, euphoria, and a hearty hint of sleepiness. Say “Hello there,” to Skywalker OG, and enjoy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Gassy, Spicy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Skywalker and OG Kush
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.